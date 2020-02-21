Máxine Woodside the enemy of Pati Chapoy in the world of gossip

Share it:

One of the most important women in the entertainment industry is Pati Chapoy, who has been responsible for giving the public several exclusivities of celebrities over the years, but the journalist has also had competition over the years, one of them is the queen of radio Maxine Woodside.

Apparently the announcer has not made the easy way to Chapoy, because for several years the woman also consolidated herself by talking about the lives of celebrities, even long before her TV colleague Azteca, because apparently her first job was in Televisa place where he no longer had a good relationship to take the sun traps of the celebrities of that time.

For those who do not know Maxine has a well-known radio program in Mexico City which can also be done through YouTube, in addition the famous queen continues to have luxury guests to her program in the style of Ventaneando.

Remember that today there are few show programs that make the competition to Mrs. Chapoy but without a doubt that of Woodside has not been able to unseat it due to the strong influence it has with the public.

It is worth mentioning that several journalists from the small screen worked with the broadcaster such as Alex Kaffie, Shanik Berman, Verónica Gallardo and Fabian Lavalle, among others who learned from the teacher.

As if that were not enough, Chapoy has said that there is no rivalry with her, although many Internet users think otherwise.

