Max Von Sydow, the priest of ‘The Exorcist’ dies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

He has worked with the most prestigious directors in the world interpreting some of the iconic characters that are already part of the history of cinema. From Father Merrin of ‘The Exorcist’ to Lor San Tekka in ‘Star Wars’, the filmography of Max Von Sydow Touch all genres. The Swedish actor died Sunday at 90 years of age leaving us a legacy that includes names like Ingmar Bergman, Woody Allen, David Lynch, Steven Spielberg, Sydney Pollack or Martin Scorsese.

Active until his last days, Max participated in one of the most powerful global television phenomena of all time, the series ‘Game of Thrones’, in which he embodied the famous Three Eye Crow.

Oscar nominee for 'Pelle the Conqueror' and 'So strong, so close', the interpreter began his career with a montage of 'The cat on the zinc roof', by Tennessee Williams, under the command of Ingmar Bergman, who He would become his mentor and with which he would star in titles such as 'The Seventh Seal', 'Wild Strawberries' or 'The Maiden's Spring'.

'Hannah and her sisters' (Woody Allen), 'Dune' (David Lynch), 'James Bond: Never Say Never' (Irvin Kerscher), 'Minority Report' (Steven Spielberg), 'Ghostbusters 2' (Ivan Reitman) , 'Flash Gordon' (Mike Hodges) … are just some of the titles of a heterogeneous and varied curriculum that holds more than 160 titles. Rest in peace, teacher.