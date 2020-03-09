         Max Von Sydow, the legendary actor of 'The Seventh Seal' or 'The Exorcist', dies at 90

Share it:

Max Von Sydow, Lund's legendary Swedish natural actor — Sweden— He passed away last Sunday, March 8 at the age of 90. The sad news, made public through the France Presse agency, has been confirmed by a brief statement signed by his wife, producer Catherine Von Sydow:

"With a broken heart and infinite sadness, we announce with extreme pain the death of Max Von Sydow on March 8, 2020"

The titan of the interpretation, formed in the Theater of Dramatic Art of Stockholm, leaves us a legacy with more than 150 credits as an actor which began in 1949 with director Alf Sjöberg in the feature film 'Bara en mor'. Since then, Von Sydow's career has evolved over seven decades in which there was room for both productions of strong draft and for large blockbusters made in Hollywood.

Definitely, Max Von Sydow will be remembered for his collaborations with Ingmar Bergman, who was a pupil and, we could say, fetish actor. Together with the natural author of Fårö, he would sign titles of the draft of ‘The maiden's spring’, ‘Wild strawberries’, ‘The communicants’, 'Passion' and of course a ‘The seventh seal’ whose game of chess with death has become one of the most iconic images in the history of seventh art.

In addition to Bergman, for putting a handful of examples, Von Sydow shared set with directors like David Lynch —'Dune'—, John huston —'The letter of the Kremlin'—, Sydney Pollack —'The three days of the Condor'—, Wim Wenders -'Until the end of the world'-, Martin Scorsese —'Shutter Island Woody Allen, with whom he would work on the fantastic and hilarious 'Hanna and her sisters'.

However, among the endless list of his most mythical titles, in addition to 'Evasion or victory', 'Flash Gordon' or 'Conan the barbarian', the figure of Max Von Sydow fell among the general public in 1973 thanks to his role as Father Lankester Merrin in the magnificent adaptation of the novel 'The Exorcist' by William Peter Blatty directed by William Friedkin.

'Echoes from the past', Von Sydow's latest work for the big screen, is currently in the post-production phase and has no release date. In it, he gives life to Nikolaos Andreou, an acclaimed writer who narrates the events that occurred in the Kalavryta massacre, perpetrated by Nazi troops on December 13, 1943.