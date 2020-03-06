Max Pezzali, the new single Sembro Matto, the text, is released

Share it:

Hey, you, ready to karaoke? On March 6 the new single by Max Pezzali, I look crazy, and the first thing that comes to mind is: the 90s "are around us, among us, in many cases we are" (semicit.). Our Pezzalone (soon we will tell you something about his biography, who it is and his successes) is preparing, in fact, for the great event of 10 July 2020, in which it will be the protagonist of a highly anticipated LIVE appointment with SANSIRO CANTA MAX. And to do this, put the on the launch pad new song, which will anticipate the album and which, above all, is added to the romantic repertoire for which all, starting from the 90s, have loved the 883 of pure and unconditional love. On the new song Scrazy embro, Max Pezzali said:

"Meeting love again when it was thought to be impossible can have the side effect of giving us a sense of" intoxication ", which to an external observer may seem excessive and over the top, but which is actually a kind of lucid and conscious madness that makes us face life with renewed optimism ".

In short, with the new song, which comes later My hit with J-Ax, Max Pezzali in addition to talking about the infamous love madness, which poets, writers and artists from all walks of life have faced for centuries, made us take a dip in the past, which is perfect in view of this summer's collective karaoke. In fact, we thought of all those 883 songs that made us dream, for his words, for his music and for the rhythm of Mauro Repetto's ballets, which even when the atmospheres became honey and a little less pressing, he always knew how to find the right movements.

At this point, we need to go deeper into him, because some old success might be worth having in the playlist, starting with this song: You're a myth is The friend's rule.

Max Pezzali, the 883 and Mauro Repetto: history of a (generational) success of the 90s

It must be said that, if memory for personal information does not take you so far back in time, we must thank the myth of the 90s, because we know very well that thanks to this, songs like No regrets, A love song, How come, if you come back and especially, Years, which over time has become a sort of generational hymn, which crosses time, places, musical genres. Just to give you a couple of examples, Colapesce was the cover of this song and, above all, Jack the Fury and Emis Killa. To say that even the rap scene has not remained unscathed by the charm of the 883. So you won't be able to do it either.

We with the song I look crazy Max Pezzali in fact we heard loud and clear the throwback call to Why which, it must be specified, because of the video in which the two were abandoned inconsolably on the side of the road, had made one think that the declaration of love was not so much for a woman, but for a car. To support the theory, there was the scene in which Mauro Repetto is hitchhiking in view of a car and Max Pezzali sings "And then suddenly you came, I don't know who decided it, you took me increasingly". Ok, the anecdote is just to tell you that no matter who the object of love is, it is the desire itself that is sung (we are wise, right ?!). LOL.

Given the premises, if on Max Pezzali you need info for personal information, rest assured, we are here to tell you who is it and as in the 90s it was affirmed with the 883: so make yourself comfortable.

The duo's first hit, aka Max Pezzali together with Mauro Repetto, has been They killed Spider-Man, released in 1992. From there on the two boys from Pavia, who had met on the university desks and who shared a passion for music, the spotlights came on, until the year in which they split the rankings with L'album North South West East, that contained Why and the title track whose choruses were made by, nothing-little-less-than, Paola and Chiara. It was 1993 and that success also had some contraindications. The same year Mauro Repetto decided to leave. TO Vanity Fair, in an interview released in 2012, told the reason for that painful choice:

"I was not up to the situation. Down from the stage we were 50 and 50, bringing this collaboration on the scene was impossible, and then I, while Max sang, jumped because I couldn't do anything else. When we got to play in Serie A, I had the ability and above all the maturity ".

Since then Max Pezzali remains alone, even if he continues to churn out albums like 883. In 1995 he arrives The woman the dream & the big nightmare, which contains the song Years and achieved some success, and then in 1997 The hard law of goals, whose most successful song will be A love song.

Max Pezzali's definitive farewell to the 883 brand was in 2002, a few years after the pickup with the major successes Years 1998. The new solo career was inaugurated in 2004 with the album The world with you, to which they follow Time Out (2007), Land (2011), Spaceship Max (2015).

In December 2019 the first single was released which anticipates the next album, In this city. Also in this case the cover has designed Zerocalcare and the text mentions one of the favorite characters of the cartoonist, thewild boar friend.

I look crazy by Max Pezzali, the lyrics of the song

Now Max Pezzali is back with one new song, do you want me not to do things big? Of course not! And so he put together again a series of pieces that already make karaoke-proof in San Siro too I look crazy. Let's start immediately: the cover was designed by Zerocalcare, born in 1983 and which therefore 883 remembers them well, and a video, shot in Spoleto on the set of Don Matteo, in which there are the young actors of the Rai Uno television series. To these data is added another which should not go unnoticed at all: the song is produced Big Fish, the gray mind behind many successes of the last period, such as Marracash, Emis Killa, Elisa, Chadia Rodriguez.

For the rest of the text by I look crazy it could not be that of Max Pezzali.

Listen I look crazy by Max Pezzali on Spotify.

Instead of the TuttoCittà in pure Rotta style for the house of god, there is the GPS that gives directions for the road, because years have passed and technology has made progress.

How to find yourself in an empty house

Without photos, without furniture and the memories of a lifetime

Like being in a crossroads in the middle of nowhere

Without a map the GPS that gives you no signal though

At some point on the horizon you can see the sea

And the heart beats fast because it has the anxiety to arrive

But at the same time he does not understand if it is a mirage or not

The love that breaks the heart and arrives unexpected never fails, and here the style is as it is Why.

And I look crazy, crazy

Like a tornado you messed everything up

While I slept there quietly in bed

You made a bang after the impact

And I look crazy, crazy

Because you took my heart to my chest

When I thought it broke, you took everything apart

And you did it again

How to go out and walk relieved

From the asphalt, from the memories, from the ghosts and from the past

And talk and laugh with people

To finish each speech always and only with your name, however

Even though I know that blue on the horizon is the sea

And the heart beats fast because you're about to arrive

I guess I won't be able to explain all this to you because I know

I look crazy, crazy

Like a tornado you messed everything up

While I slept there quietly in bed

You made a bang after the impact

And I look crazy, crazy

Because you took my heart to my chest

When I thought it broke, you took everything apart

And you did it again

And finally the superhero note with "vibranium armor", because in any case the passion for comics, since the time of They killed Spider-Man, it has remained solid and unshakeable.

Time stops when we are together

Because it is with you that I feel good

I want those afternoons on the sofa

In which you held me and breathed slowly

I lost you my vibranium armor

I look strange

I look crazy, crazy

Like a tornado you messed everything, everything

While I slept there quietly in bed

You made a bang after the impact, after the impact

And I look crazy, crazy

Because you took my heart into my chest, chest

When I thought it broke, you took everything apart

And you did it again and you did it again

Very well, I look crazy enters the karaoke repertoire of Max Pezzali.

