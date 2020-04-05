TV Shows

Mavis Staples releases song to help those affected by COVID-19

April 5, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Soul legend Mavis Staples released a new charity song, "All in it together," to raise funds to help older people in Chicago affected by the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Produced by Jeff Tweedy, 80-year-old Mavis Staples said the song "talks about what we're going through now, everyone is in this together, whether they like it or not," said the veteran civil rights.

"No matter how much money you have, what race or sex you are, it can still touch you. It has affected so many people in our country and around the world in such a horrible way and I just hope this song can bring a little light into the dark. "

The song will be released on Bandcamp and all major streaming platforms. Proceeds will go to My Block, My Hood, My City, a Chicago organization that ensures older people have access to the essentials necessary to fight COVID-19, the singer said.

Mavis Staples' last album, "We get by," which came out last year, was written with Ben Harper.

