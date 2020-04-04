Maverick 'delays its premiere six months

Share it:

Paramount has announced that 'Top Gun: Maverick'moves its release date to December. The expected sequel was going to land on June 24, but now it will do so half a year later given the current world situation. We have waited three decades, what is six more months?

The study has announced the calendar change, scheduling the return of Tom Cruise to high flights for him December 23th, in full Christmas parties. This is the second time that the studio has delayed its release, although now it is due to force majeure. Paramount was supposed to have released 'Top Gun: Maverick' on July 12, but wanting to be able to offer the latest in air logistics caused the movie to be delayed a whole year.

Joseph Kosinski is in charge of this sequel, which will work from a script written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ashley Edward Miller Y Zack Stentz. As the same director advanced, in this installment we will have a different world. "The Navy is very different now than it was in 1986. Back then, they had not been in any war for 15 or 20 years at the time. Now, here in 2017, the Navy has been at war for 20 years. ". The producer Jerry bruckheimer He commented that in this update, the battle between unmanned aircraft and aircraft piloted by pilots is served: "The concept is basically are human pilots out of date because of drones? Maverick will show them that this is not the case. They will come back to stayThe Maverick of Tom Cruise, but also his rival Iceman (Val Kilmer) and the son of Goose, Milles Teller (Glen Powell).

And above all, we will have many new faces and many new pilots. Complete the cast: Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman, Thomasin McKenzie, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Kara Wang, Jack Schumacher, Jake Picking, Jean Louisa Kelly, Raymond Lee, Lyliana Wray and Greg Tarzan Davis.