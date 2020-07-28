Mauro Icardi told how Neymar and Mbappé are in privacy and explained what their great quality is as a scorer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mauro Icardi will play until 2024 at PSG (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

Several months ago, the Paris Saint Germain He exercised the purchasing power for the Argentine scorer who had become the captain and symbol of Inter in Italy, but who had to leave the city of Milan due to internal conflicts on the campus and with the leadership of the leading institution of Calcio. By dint of goals, Mauro Icardi He earned the chance to stay on the best team in France.

After paying 55 million euros for his pass and signing a four-year contract, PSG confirmed that Icardi will be the reference man in the area for the near future. After having conquered the French Cup and waiting to go out to the court to play the match for the quarterfinals of the Champions League before Atalanta, the attacker gave an interview to the magazine France Football in which he spoke, among other topics, about how it is to live with the two great figures of the Parisian team: the Brazilian Neymar Jr. and french Kylian Mbappé.

"We know very well what kind of player Neymar is. And when you really know the man, you can only get along with him because he is someone who is far from the stories reported by the media. He is a teammate who does not hesitate to face it, to make sure that others feel good. It is this state of mind that we need. Great players are the first to lead by example. (…) He is a guy who is always happy and gets along very well with everyone. He has true humilityIcardi said in some of the statements that were known from that note.

“It is important to be natural because, in the end, we are like a big family that spends almost every day together. His good humor makes us feel good every day. Everything I just told you about Ney also applies to Mbappé. He is a boy who is still young but has already accomplished great things. He is extremely mature for his age. His behavior also contributes to the good atmosphere within the group, "added the Argentine and compared the stars of PSG in privacy.

Icardi with Neymar and Mbappé, the new trident of Paris Saint Germain (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

In addition to talking about his teammates in the attack of the whole of Paris, the footballer who already scored 23 goals in 35 appearances wearing the PSG shirt, he also took the opportunity to talk about his characteristics as an attacker and his little relationship in the team game.

"There is only one thing that interests me and that is that I am able to score when the ball hits me. If I touch the ball a lot or a little, I don't care. I never look at the statistics. "

When asked if it does not affect him to have little contact with the ball, Icardi was blunt: “No, sometimes I hit very few balls and still play a good game. When I played in Italy I was already used to this. I knew I would always end up having a chance at some point. So I try to stay focused no matter what. It's the same everywhere, I've been listening to that ever since I started playing. But it is my way of playing and watching football. So far it has been quite successful for me, I am not going to change now. ”

For Icardi, one of the successes in his short period at PSG was the confidence that he received as soon as coach Tuchel arrived at the club. "He gave me the keys to PSG, if I can say it, he immediately gave me my chance. We both talk a lot. He tells me how he sees things, he gives me many tips to improve. We have a very good relationship."

Mauro Icardi has 23 goals in 35 appearances with the PSG shirt (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)

In the extensive talk for France Football, the former Inter scorer took the opportunity to refer to the great goal that the Parisian club has been pursuing for several seasons. The Champions League is the obsession for Paris Saint Germain and Mauro analyzed the possibilities of a team seeking its first consecration in the highest club tournament in Europe.

"In recent years, the team has failed in the Champions League and we are all very involved in changing that. The club's goal is to reach the final, and God willing to finally be able to lift this trophy, because that is the reason why the club has invested in recent years, "he concluded.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

PSG confirmed the injury of Kylian Mbappé: the figures that would miss the restart of the Champions League

Xavi's forceful definition of Lionel Messi and the possibility of him playing in the Qatar 2022 World Cup