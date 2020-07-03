Mauro Icardi, intimate: his relationship with Mbappé and Neymar, the importance of Wanda Nara in his career and the nickname of "the new Beckham"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mauro Icardi accepted the PSG proposal (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)

Mauro Icardi seemed to build a career towards idolatry at Inter, based on goals and great performances. However, after some inconvenience in the neroazzurro locker room and with the leaders, the leadership decided to remove the captain's tape and separate him from the squad.

The Argentine striker found an escape route at Paris Saint Germain, where he again proved his worth in his first season. The former Barcelona and Sampdoria was important for obtaining Ligue 1 and getting into the top eight in the Champions League. So far this season he has 20 goals and 4 assists in only 31 presentations.

Mauro Icardi highlighted the good vibe that reigns inside the PSG locker room (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

In an interview with Le Parisien, Icardi told how his adaptation was within a campus full of international figures and highlighted the importance of Wanda Nara, his partner and manager, since he manages his career.

"It was not my decision, but the club's. We evaluated this decision with my family and we decided to stay: it was easy ”, the footballer began his story. After his very good letter of introduction, PSG decided to negotiate with Inter to get his chip (he agreed to a payment of approximately 50 million euros – his purchase option was 70 million).

Icardi, who arrived in Paris on the closing of the pass market, pondered the good vibe that reigns inside the locker room of those led by Thomas Tuchel. "With Di Maria, Mbappé and Neymar I feel very good, from the first training sessions we had a good feeling. I already knew Angel, but not the other two. From the first minute they helped me integrate. I came to show what I can do and help the team. They knew it and thought the same. Football is collective, to lead the team to success, we must help each other. From the first day I felt a bond that united the group, there is friendship. There is a pleasant atmosphere, we help each other a lot in the field"He explained.

Mauro Icardi highlighted the work of Wanda Nara as manager

The man Lionel Scaloni is following closely for the Argentine team also ruled out an early return to Italy: “No, I feel good in Paris. I returned to Italy during the holidays and I was quarantined there. I'm close, an hour away by plane. And now my family is in Paris. "

When talking about Wanda Nara, Icardi was clear: "We decide everything in the family, all together. If decisions need to be made, we talk about it and make the best decision for ourselves and the children. There is nothing difficult. ”

The Argentine denied being jealous of the popularity of his partner, stating that “We manage our social image together. It is very good for us that my wife is famous. ”

Also, he laughed and quickly discarded the nickname of "the new Beckham" who wanted to propose the French medium. "No, they are on another level," he concluded.

With no competition in Ligue 1, all PSG guns now point to the Champions League quarterfinals. The French arrived at this instance after leaving Borussia Dortmund from Germany on the road.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Lionel Scaloni, intimate: coexistence with Messi, the future of Icardi and continuous renewal with those called

Mauro Icardi defined his future: where he will play for the next four years

Leandro Paredes, the star of the PSG practice, arrived aboard a luxurious Ferrari