Mauro Icardi defined his future: where he will play for the next four years

Icardi signed for four years – REUTERS / Regis Duvignau / File Photo

Argentine striker Mauro Icardi will definitely remain at Paris Saint Germain until June 2024, according to an agreement between the French club and Inter, both entities announced this Sunday in separate statements.

"Mauro Icardi is committed to Paris Saint-Germain until June 30, 2024," the French institution announced, adding: "We are pleased to announce the exercise of the purchase option by Mauro Icardi. The 27-year-old forward was loaned in 2019 -2020 for Inter Milan "

“FC Internazionale Milano announces the transfer of Mauro Icardi to Paris Saint-Germain FC: the forward born in 1993 moves permanently to the French club. The club thanks the player for the six seasons they spent together and wishes him the best for the continuation of his professional adventure ”, the Italian team reported.

Days ago it was the interist sporting director himself, Piero Ausilio, who confirmed that the footballer had the will to continue in France and that the Parisian club had the option to acquire him permanently: “I know that Icardi would like to stay in Paris. There is a purchase option that PSG can exercise and that expires on May 31. The amount has obviously been conditioned by the health emergency. "

The Argentine left Inter in September 2019 and the agreement established that, after this year of assignment, PSG could definitively sign him in exchange for 70 million euros, an amount that could have been slightly reduced by the economic crisis caused by the pandemic of the coronavirus.

The Parisian club did not specify the amount reached with the Italians, but according to the French radio station "RMC Sport", it has ended up closing for around 50 million euros plus another five million in bonuses.

PSG, the current champion of France, recalled in their official statement that Icardi played 31 games with them, with an individual balance of 20 goals and four decisive passes: "We have goals for a while!", Added the club from the French capital in Twitter

