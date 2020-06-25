Maurizio Merluzzo, actor, Youtuber, nerd: which video games has he voiced?

Share it:

Successful biceps, blenders and youtubers, Maurizio Merluzzo it is all this and much more. Even before Cotto & Frullato, the actor from Prato has always been fascinated by acting, a passion that he pursues to make it a profession in the 2.0 sense of the term between anime, video games and a YouTube channel that boasts more than 800,000 subscribers.

After training as a graphic designer, Merluzzo attended the cinema school in Prato and at the beginning of 2007 he moved to Milan to attend the Centro Teatro Attivo, where he studied acting and specialized in dubbing. Also in 2007 he got his first assignments as a voice actor and the following year he was hired for Sai in Naruto Shippuden, and shortly thereafter will give the voice to Ling Yao in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood it's at Travis Fimmel in Vikings, face of the protagonist Ragnar Lothbrock. Among the most recent voiceovers that of Zachary Levi (The fantastic Mrs. Maisel, Shazam) is David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves / Number two) in The Umbrella Academy, whose second season is finally coming on Netflix.

But back to us: which video games has dubbed? The characters are really many, and although many are secondary they are undoubtedly memorable: in Assassin's Creed III and Syndicate was the voice of Daniel Cross and Jacob Frye; in Batman Arkham Origins played the role of Anarky, in Borderlands 3 those of Troy Calypso, and in Mortal Kombat X played Liu Kang while in Sonic the Hedgehog and in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate it was none other than Knuckles.

Other noteworthy roles are those in Call of Duty Black Ops and Infinite Warfare (Terrence Brooks and Dimitri Petrenko, Griff); Diablo 3 (Demon Hunter); Rainbow Six Siege (Jäger); Uncharted 3 (Salim); Far Cry 4 and 5 (Reggie, Xander Flynn); Horizon Zero Dawn (Helis); League of Legends (Ezreal); Mass Effect 3 (Steve Cortez); Overwatch (Baptiste) e The Last of Us (James). We close our compilation with Dying Light (Harris Brecken); Sly Cooper Thieves in Time (Tennessee Kid Cooper); Titanfall 2 (Jack Cooper); and the immense cult that it is World of Warcraft, in which Cod dubbed Mortiferous and Rehgar Terrafuriosa.

If you want to deepen our journey through Italian and international microphones, we leave you in the player above the precious testimony of Merluzzo, who tells us how you become a voice actor