Mauricio Ochmann says Aislinn Derbez is “on fire” for this PHOTO

Mexican actress Aislinn Derbez He shared some photographs of a hot session for a magazine.

The 32-year-old artist is on top of success with her participation in the Netflix series The house of flowers. In addition, together with his family, they have become the sensation on the internet, with reality Traveling with the Derbez.

In addition, a photograph of this broadcast was recently released where Aislinn She appears accompanied by her brothers in a Turkish bath, where they are naked. Given this, the artist admitted that she felt a little strange.

It was a bit strange, because that country, as all women hide outside, but inside the hammans (Turkish baths) these, is where they do their rituals, baths and those, there it is from 'all take off your clothes', He told the Ventaneando program.

However, the couple of the actor also Mauricio Ochmann He shared a sensual photo shoot he did for the magazine Esquire, in its edition for Latin America. In one of the images he wears a black swimsuit, covered by a huge raincoat of leather in the same color.

Precisely her husband commented on the publication. Said Aislinn is "on fire" and that is why I should call the fire department.

