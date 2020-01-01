Mauricio Ochmann "escapes" from Aislinn Derbez and leaves with another woman

Mauricio Ochmann Y Aislinn Derbez, although they have their problems like any couple, they are one of the most solid relationships of the show; However, the handsome actor took time to vacation with another beautiful woman.

The actor "escaped" from his wife along with his daughter Lorenza, the product of his first marriage to María José del Valle, a successful professional in the world of architecture.

Ochmann and his daughter traveled to Baja California to spend a moment of father and daughter, as they usually do at least once a year; They both took a yacht ride and sunbathed on an island.

“In love with the low! ❤️ Mexico 🇲🇽 and this other beauty @lorochmann bonding time (sic) ”, the actor wrote.

After your vacation with Lorenza, Mauricio Ochmann He returned with his whole family to say goodbye to 2019 and welcome 2020.

A few hours ago he shared a photograph with his daughter Kailani, product of his love with Aislinn Derbez, who wears flirty round sunglasses. Verified

"Saying goodbye to 2019 😎❤️ #gratitude #kailani #amor #enjoy (sic)," he wrote.

