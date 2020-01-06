Mauricio Mejía celebrates his commitment to Enrique Guzmán

Share it:

Mauricio Mejía celebrates life and his love with his now fiance Enrique Guzmán, who during his vacations in the Falkland Islands prepared an unforgettable surprise for his beloved. The Colombian actor shared in his social networks that the stylist gave him the engagement ring.

"Enrique told me today that we had a romantic dinner on the shore of the beach, I loved the idea; he wanted me to dress more formally, I wanted more relaxed. We arrived and everything was perfect, the place, the food, we and soon he asked for a video to be taken, he knelt down and my blue prince took (from nose where) the ring ❤️ ".

Of course I said yes, of course I want to share my life with you, Enrique you are the person who makes me fly, may God continue to bless us for a lifetime. I love you with all my heart.

After sharing this beautiful moment, Mauricio Mejía published a video where he celebrates his next wedding with Enrique Guzmán. In the video they both look the happiest dancing the song "Ride it" by Dj Regard.

For a lifetime together, dream pretty, ❤️ is fulfilled.

It was in 2015 when the actor Mauricio Mejía opened his heart and made his sexual preferences known. "I have decided to declare openly that I am gay and I work happily in an aesthetic as a stylist, I feel liberated, I am single, I want to live without hiding," he said at the time. In social networks Mauricio and Enrique Guzmán show the great love they have.