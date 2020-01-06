Mauricio Mancera about to die on vacation in Colombia

Share it:

After finishing his stage in the Hoy Program, the charismatic television conductor Mauricio Mancera made a trip with his family to Colombia, where they received the New Year 2020. In his social networks he shared some of the moments lived on this trip, which he could Having ended in tragedy.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, journalist Ana María Alvarado said that Mauricio Mancera had an incident on a walk he took to El Encanto Island, in Cartagena de Indias. Everything was going great, but when they returned from the island, the boat in which they were traveling had a mishap and although they changed the boat, the second also ran aground and the crew (among them Mau and his family), had to get off, swim and help the driver to get to the other side.

"Mauricio says he could have lost his life because there was swell, he was worried about his life and that of his family, but that fortunately he got ahead"commented the show reporter.









Mauricio Mancera and Yanet García said goodbye a few days ago to the Hoy Program, since both carried out other professional projects. "It's been almost two very exciting years and I think the people around you have the power to make you a better or worse person."

And definitely two years ago I am a better person for you guys, so thank you very much for sharing with you from your homes.








