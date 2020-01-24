Mauricio Mancera about to die in Colombia?

Mauricio Mancera, who was one of the main drivers of the “TODAY” program suffered a mishap in the Colombian sea, during his vacations in that nation.

According to information disseminated by the journalist Ana María Alvarado, Mauricio Mancera traveled to Colombia with his family and offered them a tour to El Encanto Island, in Cartagena de Indias.

Everything was going well, until the return when the journey, which lasts 50 minutes from the island to Cartagena, lasted three hours because the boat in which they traveled presented a mishap.

Although they changed boats, the second also ran aground and the crew, including the driver and his family, had to get off, swim and help the driver to get to the other side.

The journalist commented that the driver feared he had lost his life because there was swell, and showed concern for his family, but fortunately everything went well.

