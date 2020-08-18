Mauricio Macri starts his meeting schedule in Zurich for the FIFA Foundation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mauricio Macri is already in Switzerland to attend to his agenda related to the FIFA Foundation

Mauricio Macri landed in the last hours in Switzerland together with his family with the aim of starting his schedule of meetings planned in Zurich that will give the official start to their functions as executive president of the FIFA Foundation, a position in which he was appointed in January of this year days after finishing his term as President of the Argentine Republic.

The former president traveled on July 30 to France in the company of his wife Juliana Awada and their daughter, Antonia. He quarantined before arriving in Switzerland, as imposed by the regulations of that country for American visitors. “Just arrived in a society where one lives in freedom and with responsibility. Here I will do the European quarantine and only then can I go to work in Zurich”, He pointed out before this medium as soon as he landed in French lands to begin the quarantine.

There are still no further details on the agenda that Macri will fulfill for the start of his activity as leader of the FIFA Foundation, which will be founded in 2018 and it operates as an “independent entity, with the objectives of contributing to the promotion of positive social change and of raising funds for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of damaged or destroyed sports infrastructures around the world”, according to the FIFA website itself.

In June 2019, Macri received the "Living Football" award from FIFA

Currently, the official site reports that the Board of this charity has the highest authority of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, as president of the Board of the foundation. They also appear as members Sonia Fulford (member of the Foundation, who is a member of the FIFA Council and who claims to be the first woman to be elected president of the Turks and Caicos Islands Football Federation) and Lydia nsekera (member of the Foundation, member of the FIFA Council and who was president of the Burundi Football Federation for nine years).

Infantino "oversees" the goals of this charity with the backing of FIFA, FIFA partners and FIFA "legends", according to the body's report. Former French footballer Youri Djorkaeff –World champion with France in 1998– is the one who has the greatest interference among the legends: acts as CEO and he is the one who usually gives statements about the charitable activities published by the site.

The 2018 “Activity Report” indicates that FIFA provided an initial sum of $ 4.4 million as financial support for the launch of the Foundation, but there are also other diverse sources of financing such as donations, inheritances, bequests or gifts of all kinds.

As approved in the 69th FIFA Congress, the Foundation was assigned in 2019 a total budget of $ 8,004,000: 4 million for the “recovery” program, 3.2 million for the “community program” and $ 804 thousand destined to finance the “FIFA Legends tours”.

The FIFA Foundation budget approved for 2019 according to the report presented

“It is a great pleasure and an honor to announce that Mauricio Macri will assume this position as head of the FIFA Foundation. Mauricio has the ideal profile to lead this project, which wants to put football at the service of society. Through his experience as the leader of a great nation, he knows the central role that education plays for the future of our societies and, as the leader of one of the most successful football clubs, he knows the unique strength and passion generated by our sport. His experience and vision for the future will undoubtedly allow our foundation to intensify its work and expand its scope of action to contribute to social improvements around the world ”, Infantino had said when Macri's appointment to the position was known, who in 2019 also received the award Living football by the body that regulates soccer on the planet.

The latest official publications of the FIFA Foundation report financial aid to four non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are in charge of providing support to refugee citizens in Uganda, Australia, Hungary and the United States.

They also report that the Foundation “Will organize for the first time an official football match to raise funds that will go to Acces To Covid-19 Tools ("Access to COVID-19 tools") ". Infantino clarified that they "committed" to organize this event "when the health situation allows it" although the process may "take a few months."

In that publication there are also statements of Mauricio Macri on the topic: “The FIFA Foundation will involve not only the world football community, but also other stakeholders, from non-governmental organizations to other foundations, going through the private sector and governmentsto ensure that this initiative is of significant help to those at the forefront of research in the fight against COVID-19 ″.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

What is the FIFA Foundation, who is it and how much budget does it have at its disposal?

Mauricio Macri was appointed Executive President of the FIFA Foundation