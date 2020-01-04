Mauricio Islas will talk about the alleged violation he committed against a minor

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mauritius Islands He will tell his truth about the sexual scandal with Génesis Rodríguez, daughter of José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”, who accused him of having raped her when she was just 16 years old and 30.

While enjoying his lead in the soap opera "Prisoner", the actor also went through the bitter drink of facing an accusation of sexual abuse against Genesis.

In August 2004, Mauritius Islands faced in a court in Miami, United States, the accusation for having had sexual relations with the daughter of "El Puma", who was his partner in the Telemundo soap opera.

Just over 15 years of this hard episode, which cost him his marriage, the actor will talk in detail about what happened, in a book that will come to light next year.

In this he will defend himself against the accusations against him; However, he does not pretend to speak badly of Genesis, he only wants to tell the experience he had at the time, claiming that "the matter was different from what was publicly disclosed."

“I always said, of what I am not responsible I put it in the hands of God. I take responsibility for mine and that is what I did and learned a lot. One can be wrong, but the world is made of intensities and it is with what intention you do things […] The lie must be sustained, the truth stands alone. The lie sooner or later cracks, ”he said about the case in 2018 in an interview with the Bla Bla Show.

YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED: Sue Lyon passed away, who starred in the movie “Lolita”

With information from Suelta la Sopa