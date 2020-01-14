TV Shows

Mauricio Garza is caught kissing another man on Tulum beaches

January 14, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
The actor Mauricio Garza, was caught on the beaches of Tulum kissing another man, as released by TV Magazine Notes his edition this Tuesday.

In the images shared by the magazine, Mauricio is seen very affectionate, hugging and kissing another man identified with the name of Mike, also, they were seen lying in the sand, in their stay in the place they could be seen very fun and loving.

According to the magazine, the couple spent two days in a Caribbean paradise hotel and were accompanied by their friends.

It should be noted that through his Instagram account, the talented actor published several images of his vacation, however, he appears alone.

My favorite thing: be happy, smile, laugh and all its derivatives! I invite you to smile today on the street at someone, you could be making the day !, says one of his publications

These photos caused a stir in his followers, since the driver also usually keeps his private life away from public attention.

Mauricio Garza, achieved fame for his work in the series The Lord of the Skies in 2015. He is also known for his portrayal of Lucas Guillen in the soap opera La Patrona in 2013.

