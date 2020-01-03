TV Shows

Mauricio Clark worries fans about message in networks

January 3, 2020
Edie Perez
The journalist Mauricio Clark publishes a message on Instagram that worries his followers. They fear that I will commit some madness. Taking his life would be the worst decision he could make.

Mauricio Clark worries Internet users after posting a message on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram that alerts everyone.

This news will give pleasure and joy to many people … The last days of Mauricio Clark, "writes Mauricio about it.

Cheer up! We believe in an almighty God, and his paths always lead to a safe harbor, "" No sadness, "why do you say that? Courage," "What's up?" Some of his followers write to him.

Hahahaha Stop it now, I think your riot has taken you too far! Writes another of his fans.

Mauricio Clark has been posting religious messages and images in the last hours and there are those who intuit that he is going through a problem or crisis.

Mauricio is originally from Mexico City and is a journalist graduated from the Universidad del Valle de México, where he studied the Bachelor of Science in Communication.

According to information in his biography, his beginnings were in Grupo ACIR, where he worked as an announcer.

In 2000 he joined the Televisa Deportes team, then Televisa Espectáculos and worked with journalists such as Paola Rojas and Carlos Loret de Mola, on the news at three o'clock and First News, respectively.




Mauricio publicly acknowledged in early 2013 his homosexuality and drug addiction, in a space, during the broadcast of Primero Noticias, with Loret de Mola on Channel 2 of Televisa.




Some time later he said that he had healed, and as a result he faced serious and strong criticism in social networks, after his statements.

