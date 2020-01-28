Mauricio Clark says he cured his homosexuality with exorcisms

Share it:

Franco Clark, who was previously Mauricio Clark, told in an interview for TVNotes that in his past life he had trips not only with drugs, but also for his attraction to men, "being locked in a dark room without being able to stop, is the things that I don't want from anyone, but my spiritual family has lifted me up with exorcism work. "

Before his words, the reporter of the aforementioned magazine asked him if he was exorcised to "cure" his homosexuality. "Of course, they are liberation prayers, in my past I served several demons and when you want to follow the path of light, they don't let you go that easy."

It is not like in the movies, but it is very strong, you are seeing the demon in front of you, you are in a spiritual battle.

A few days ago in his social networks Mauricio Clark announced that the name would be changed. "Today, Tuesday, January 21, was the last day of Mauricio Clark. Thank you for everything you gave me, but above all, thank you for everything you took from me. Thank you because through your stumbling blocks and tears, it's how I could know Heaven, forever, dear Mauricio Clark.

As of today, personally and publicly, my new name will be Franco Clark. For the first time I will give the place and respect to my earthly father, Fausto Franco, because I hated him so much that I never wanted to identify with him.

"Despite being my biggest pain, dear dad. I love you."

Regarding his name change, he told TVNotas that "I hated my dad so much, that I never used his last name: Franco; partly to disappear Mauricio, the character who took me to the summit and at the same time to the grave, and to honor the commandments of God; 2019 was the most difficult year of my life and the most glorious; I have had peace and fulfillment, but at the same time a very hard war with myself, with my friends and enemies. "

My cross is not drugs or homosexuality, my cross is … my dad.

The television host mentioned that he hated his father because he never showed interest in him, in addition to always telling him that he could never be on a television show "because he was not green-eyed güerito."