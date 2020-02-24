Maty Fall Diba, who is the Italian-Senegalese model who has conquered everyone between catwalks and interviews

Share it:

Maty Fall Diba she is the Italian-Senegalese model to whom we greatly envy the look on the catwalk and on the covers of magazines: she is magnetic and charismatic while parading and at the same time shy and sweet in interviews. Has he already conquered you too? From the shows of the most important maisons of the Milan Fashion Week to What a weather which is for the interview with Fabio Fazio on February 23, 2020, this eighteen-year-old model told how her life is, which is divided between the school desks of the high school of Chiampo in Veneto where she lives and the glamorous life of the model.

Maty's magnetic charm explodes on the catwalk: here you see her parading for YSL in Paris, in September 2019. Peter WhiteGetty Images

From Senegal to Italy, with some (useless) controversy between those who do not see it suitable to represent our country on the most important catwalks: Maty Fall Diba she paraded for Saint Laurant and closed the Valentino S / S 2020 show, she is one of the most important faces of Italian fashion and she answered with a smile to Fazio's question on how he had reacted to the claim that she was not Italian enough to finish on the cover of a super-famous fashion magazine (Vogue, which put it on the cover in February 2020). She said that "there is nothing he can do, which cannot make anyone who lives on this mentality change his mind"and he did it with a super sweetness, which seems very far from the austere calm with which he walks on the catwalks all over the world.

Maty Diba Fall, who is the Italian-Senegalese model who has bewitched the world catwalks

Maty Diba Fall on the Saint Laurent catwalk. Peter WhiteGetty Images

Maty comes from Senegal, where she was born and lived for a long time with her family. His father works with a Venetian company and for a long time he came home only once a year to reach Maty, his mother Fatou and his four brothers. The passion for fashion was born right on the beach just outside Dakar where she grew up: her mother is a seamstress and Maty has always been her favorite model. She arrived in Italy nine years ago, with the whole family: she moved to Chiampo and when she turned 18 she became an Italian citizen but her life actually changed as soon as she arrived in our country.

New language (she speaks 4 and studies at the linguistic high school), new friends, new everything: however Maty Fall Diba she knew exactly what she wanted to do and asked her mother to take her to Milan to introduce herself to the modeling agencies. Obviously, with that look and that physique, they immediately looked at her and now Maty is under contract with IMG Models, one of the most important in our country.

Maty Fall Diba at Che tempo che fa

Maty Fall Diba on Instagram tells you the background of his incredible life on the catwalk, but a What's the weather like, during the closed-door interview with Fabio Fazio (without audience, for the Coronavirus emergency) the portrait of a sweet girl came out, who paraded for the most important designers in the world and conquered one of the most sought-after covers but do not forget to be a teen who goes to school, has friends, falls in love and has fun like everyone else. Perhaps, unlike how you see her on the catwalk, she is also a little shy: on the catwalk it seems that the crowd is watching you are enchanted, but with Fabio Fazio Maty she has proved to be not at all pumped by this incredible success, indeed. With her feet firmly planted on the ground, she reeled off anecdotes about the last fashion show in which she had participated as a model of Milan Fashion Week and then moved on with the ease of telling about a boy she liked (but now not anymore).

Maty Fall Diba, the controversy over her "not being Italian enough"

When it ended on the cover of Vogue, the mayor of his city in Veneto congratulated Mary, a citizen of Chiampo and a source of pride for the whole region. On the cover, Maty holds the word Italy in his hand: this was not liked by those who called Maty Fall Diba "a little Italian beauty", sparking many controversies that have even arrived in the UK on The Times because Maty is now an international name that it has crossed the borders not only of Senegal but also of Italy itself. And you will still hear about her, who in the meantime will take her diploma and then decide what to do with her career: we are sure that she is ready to fly, wherever she wants to go.

