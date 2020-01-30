‘Matthias & Maxime’ by Xavier Dolan will premiere at the Canadian Film Festival in Madrid

Share it:

The enfant terrible French cinema returns to its origins with ‘Matthias & Maxime’, his eighth feature film and that, after going through the Cannes and Gijón festivals, will be premiered next Saturday, February 15 in the third edition of the Canadian Film Festival of Madrid.

Starring Dolan himself with Gabriel D'Almeida Freitas, the film, which will hit theaters next April 24 at the hands of Avalon, tells the story of two friends who question their sexual identity after filming a short film in The one who kisses.

But this will not be the only film we can see in the contest, which will be held at the Cineteca in Madrid. One more year, the most critically acclaimed titles will be screened at festivals around the world. For example, ‘La Femme de Mon Frère’, directed by Monia Chokri and who won the Coup de Coeur in Cannes. The projections of Friday 14 and Saturday 15 will be attended by actor Patrick Hivon. Direct from the Berlinale will arrive ‘Une Colonie’, by Genevieve Dulude-De Celles. Louise Archambault directs ‘And birds rained’ which, after passing through the San Sebastian Festival, will be premiered here with a colloquium on Friday 14 in which the actor Gilbert Sicotte will participate. ‘White Lie’, which was presented in Toronto, or the documentary ‘This Mountain Life’ are other premieres that will host the contest on February 14, 15 and 16.