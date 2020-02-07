Matthew Perry already has Instagram account

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We miss the series that made us happier in the nineties, 'Friends' It is that dream that will never come back (to our knowledge). And every December 28 we fall into the same innocent, but it is that every fan's dream is to return to the small screen, to have a movie, whatever … But let the five characters make us laugh again. Of course, HBO Max is preparing a series special, but will it be enough?

As our joy follows a well we have to settle for keeping track of them on social networks. Until recently we only had three, but Jennifer Aniston took the step of joining and it was a revolution, because his publications are also the most funny.

And today, Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) has uploaded a post announcing that Matthew Perry He joined Instagram. What we have done to find out is to go to your new account (@ mattyperry4) to stall a little. But no sign of photos. In a few minutes I was already over 20k, and in an hour, who gave life to Chandler Bing already has 200k. Surely when you read this news the figure has risen.

Best of all, the actor doesn't have any photos in the feed. and only follow 20 people, of course, his co-stars. Given the sense of humor he has, we are sure that he will make us laugh even if he is not playing our favorite character, but being himself. Hopefully not follow the dynamics of David Schwimmer, who does not usually upload any content to Instagram. What are you waiting to follow? We are anxious to know what your first photo will be.