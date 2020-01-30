Matthew McConaughey returns to television with a new series

Share it:

After surprising us (and getting hooked) with 'True Detective', it seems that Nic Pizzolatto has a new television project In hands. As reported THR, this just signed an agreement with FX to create new projects for the study. Under this agreement, Pizzolatto plans to meet again with Matthew McConaughey to bring us a new series titled 'Redeemer', inspired by the novel 'The Churchgoer', by Patrick Coleman.

In 'Redeemer', McConaughey will play a former minister turned into a dissolute security guard, whose search for a missing woman in Texas will plunge him into a network full of corruption and criminal conspiracy, while his past and present impact and intertwine in around a mystery of increasing violence and deception.

"We are delighted to begin our creative partnership with Nic Pizzolatto and Matthew McConaughey in 'Redeemer', who return to work together again since the first season of 'True Detective' on HBO ", said the president of FX Entertainment, Eric Schrier. "We are also incredibly excited about our general agreement with Nic, with which we hope to develop new projects with him and our Fox 21 Television Studios partners, and we are equally excited to develop projects with Matthew through his first deal with FXP.".

Pizzolatto and McConaughey will also act as executive producers In the series, you could skip the pilot roll phase to go directly to the entire program, as long as FX likes the Pizzolatto script. "From the moment we saw 'True Detective', we were dying to work with Nic"said Fox 21 president Salke. "I don't think there are many writers at this time who write with Nic's strength and emotion. That's why we are more than excited about this project with Nic and Matthew."

And if anyone wonders why Pizzolatto made the decision to leave HBO, sources claim that the creator met with WarnerMedia executives to discuss a new agreement, which should not have come to fruition and both sides decided to separate. As for 'True Detective', HBO still has the rights and could renew the criminal drama facing a fourth season with a new showrunner. What will happen? Time will tell.