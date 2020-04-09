Entertainment

Matthew McConaughey plays bingo with the elderly in a residence

April 9, 2020
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Many stars are taking advantage of home confinement to invent new ways to connect with their fans and help those most in need. Beyond donations of medical supplies, many are using direct Instagram or different video chat connections to entertain their fans in these days of confinement, talk to children in the hospital or call elderly people away from their families.

One of the most curious cases is that of Matthew McConaughey and his family, who have decided to play online bingo with the elderly of a Texas residence. Along with his wife, the model Camila Alves, and his children, the actor from 'True Detective' and 'Interstellar' acted as master of ceremonies for the quintessential game for the elderly. And it seems he had a good time.

Also its public clear, that at the exit will have another good "battle" to count the grandchildren. You are sure to be interested in them.

