         Matthew McConaughey and the creator of 'True Detective' prepare a new series of criminal themes

Matthew McConaughey and Nic Pizzolatto, creator of 'True Detective', they will return to work together in a new television series. Of course, this time it will not be on HBO, since Pizzolatto's agreement with the chain has come to an end and has closed another with Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions, both owned by Disney.

The series is titled 'Redeemer' and is inspired by a novel by Patrick Coleman. It tells the story of a security guard whose search for a lost woman in Texas leads him to discover a network of corruption and criminal conspiracy.

McConaughey will give life to the protagonist of 'Redeemer', thus becoming his second fixed work in television. For its part, Pizzolatto separates from 'True Detective' and will write the scripts – it will be key that borders the first one, because it is the only detail that is missing for FX to give it a definitive green light without the need to roll a pilot-. It remains to be seen whether he will also direct an episode, which he did in the case of the HBO series.

The future of 'True Detective'

This news does not mean the death of 'True Detective', whose future is still in the air. However, HBO maintains its rights and could still renew it with a new showrunner. It is fair to point out that neither the second nor the third season were received with the same enthusiasm as the first, so perhaps some new creative blood could come in handy.

Via | Variety