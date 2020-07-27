Entertainment

Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson: lives at risk in Tutti Pazzi for gold, that's why

July 27, 2020
Lisa Durant
He's back on TV tonight Everyone's crazy about gold, 2008 adventure film directed by Andy Tennant and starring Matthew McConaughey is Kate Hudson, already close-knit set mates in the previous How to be left in ten days.

The things, however, in the sunny and brackish locations a little Australian and a little Caribbean that hosted the filming of Tutti crazy about gold, they did not go as smoothly as had happened for their romantic comedy of 2003: Warner Bros. in fact had decided together with the director to shoot in the Caribbean, but due to the weather forecasts that had anticipated the arrival of the hurricane season they opted for plan b, or Australian Queensland.

During production in Australia, however, things didn't get much better. In fact it was noticed that the waters chosen for filming were infested with dangerous box jellyfish: known also with the not at all reassuring nickname of Vespe di Mare and considered as the most poisonous jellyfish in the world, these special specimens are capable of causing severe skin pain with their sting, which in severe cases can also lead to serious inflammation, necrosis, hypotension or hypertension, tachycardia and arrhythmia and even death (albeit rarely).

Production found out at the expense of two unfortunate crew members, who points were scored during a test dive before Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson's turn: at that point the actors refused to continue working in those waters, and Warner Bros. was forced to return to the Caribbean.

For more details here is the review of Tutti pazzi per l'oro. Also, discover these seven performances of Matthew McConaughey too often forgotten.

