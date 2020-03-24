General News

 Matthew and Ryan Firpo will write the film adaptation of the Prodigy comic

March 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of Prodigy, second Netflix-Millar comic

In August 2018, Millar and Netflix announced the second comic that would result from their collaboration, the story "Prodigy". Almost a year and a half after its launch, we know of the streaming platform's plans to adapt this comic in film format.

Brothers Matthew and Ryan Firpo will be responsible for writing the script adaptation of the comic. Both have little history behind them but clearly highlights their work in "Eternals" from Marvel Studios. Will Packer and James López, producers of films like "The Photograph", will produce the movie for Netflix,

In "Prodigy"The smartest man in the world is not content with running the world's most successful business. His brilliant mind needs constant challenges, which is why he has become the type governments around the world turn to when a problem arises that they simply cannot solve. A Nobel Prize-winning scientist, a genius composer, an Olympic-level athlete and an expert on the occult, Edison Crane is as addicted to the mysteries of the world as it is to sit on top of the list Fortune 500. These are the stories of the most exceptional man in the world and this story marks his first published adventure.

Via information | Discussing Film

