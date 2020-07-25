Matteo Zanotti from Nathan Drake to Dominic in Gears of War: full-featured dubs

Share it:

Our videogame bracket continues with the very Italian Matteo Zanotti, voice of unforgettable characters, like Shikamaru in Naruto, and of adventurers who, perhaps, will be a real surprise.

The more experienced gamers will have certainly noticed a similarity in the voices of Shaun Hastings, member of the Order of Assassins and "Oracle" of the saga Assassin's Creed, is Lord Voldemort that is, the one who must not be presented: Zanotti has in fact voiced the two extravagant characters in both the video game franchises, but the second only in the last three chapters.

Also in the Altair saga he also voiced Robert de Sablé and Paul Revere, but obviously his Olympic gold is the one won for the masterful interpretation of Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series, whose fourth chapter earned him the Best Voice actor award during the Voices in the Shadow dubbing festival of 2016. Did you know that Nolan North got more than one recognition for the original dubbing?

Silver medal instead goes to his interpretation of Dominic Santiago in the first three chapters of Gears of War, while the bronze one goes to his Special Agent Jason Hudson in Call of Duty Black Ops 1,2 and 4. His other famous roles were Joseph Turner in Call of Duty World War II; Hadir and Captain MacMillan in COD Modern Warfare (in chapters 1 and 4 respectively); Father James in Mafia III; Junkrat in Overwatch; Raymond Vester in Resident Evil Revelations, Pablo Navarro in BioShock and Specter in Destiny.

Jumping from console to console Zanotti has also voiced Falco Lombardi in Star Fox 64 3D and Star Fox Zero; Nathan Hale in Resistance: Fall of Man; Isaias Sandoval in Deus Ex Human Revolution; Carter Blake in Heavy Rain; Jacob Temple in Dead Space; Bradford in XCOM 2; Christian Matkovic in Battlefield 3; the Prince in Fable 3; Superman and Bizzarro in Injustice 2 and some vowel cameos in Horizon Zero Dawn.

For all the latest workarounds, discover the restyling of Gears 5 for Xbox Series X and the highly anticipated Fable for PC and next-gen Microsoft, which promises to bring the cult of the computer mogul back to the top.