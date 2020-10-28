Matt Smith turns 38, best wishes to the star of Doctor Who and The Crown

British actor Matt Smith turning 38 today, he is best known for his roles as Prince Philip in the first two seasons of the Netflix series The Crown and, of course, for playing the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who from 2010 to 2013.

To the registry office Matthew Robert Smith he was originally destined to become a professional footballer before a back injury forced him to leave his dreams on the football field.

Thankfully, a school acting teacher encouraged him to take up a career in acting. Smith appeared in a few minor roles in various British television productions before getting the job of a life, taking over from the beloved David Tennant as the Time Lord that travels through time in the science fiction show most loved by the general public.

When it was announced he would take on the role of the Doctor in 2009, Smith was only 26, this makes him the youngest actor to play the role to date. The odds were against him, given the success of Tennant, but he managed to win over the public. In particular, the Smith era was a huge success in the United States, finally the show became as popular overseas as it always was in Britain.

After passing the baton to Peter Capaldi, Smith has pursued an intense career between TV and the big screen. He starred in Lost River, the first film directed and produced by Ryan Gosling.

Next year we will see Matt Smith acting in the movie Morbius and in Edgar Wright’s latest film, Last Night in Soho. But not only that, the actor will reunite with Claire Foy, with whom he has already acted in The Crown, in a new theatrical project.