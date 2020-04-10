Matt Reeves talks about filming freeze on The Batman and his inspirations

Share it:

Director Matt Reeves is set to resume filming for The Batman as soon as the time is right, but at the moment "there are more important things" that he and his team must "keep in mind to make our loved ones and the people for whose safety we care"

"This is all surreal. As much as we want to keep going, we want to make sure that we are safe"the director told about the pandemic in an interview with the New York Times.

"We don't want anyone on the team to fall ill. But there was one who actually did catch it, an amazing vocal coach named Andrew Jack, who passed away. We were paralyzed and heartbroken. It had been weeks since we stopped, so I don't think the rest of the team would catch it. But we get so mad"

The director took the opportunity to address the support that Warner Bros. had given him to carry out his vision of the film and assured that he would not have accepted the project if he had to simply make the umpteenth Batman movie.

Incidentally, there were two detective films from the 70s that have served as inspiration for this film as the first Martin Scorsese tapes served to inspire Joker.

Reeves counted "I want to do something that has an emotional component. My intention is to be incredibly personal using the metaphors of that world. It feels like a return to the past with some of the movies I grew up with in the 70s, like Klute or Chinatown. I'm not saying we're going to get anything like that. They are masterpieces. But that is our ambition"

The Batman will be in theaters on June 25, 2021 if production delay allows. At the moment there is no date to put the cameras back on track.