Matt Reeves, the director of The batman, has surprised his fans on social networks with the first video look at Robert Pattinson Bat-suit, who will play the superhero instead of Ben Affleck.

The video in question, published on the director's Vimeo, corresponds to a camera test and lets us see details about the new Batman armor, including a new and redesasaplanded logo, as you can see below.

Reeves has added in a later tweet that this 55-second preview features the photography direction of Greig Fraser (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Dune) and the music of Michael Giacchino (with whom the director already worked at Cloverfield, Let me in and The Dawn of the Planet of the Apes).

In spite of the reddish tone that predominates in this first teaser to the movie of the Universe Worlds of DC, clearly you can see some details of this Batman redesasapland, which sovereasaplandly remind us of the Bat-suit of the Batman Arkham games.

You can see in detail the new bat logo, it seems that only formed by two symmetrical wings, without the central body:

New Batman symbol.

Reeves has been using social networks to provide timely information, such as when he shared the first clapperboard that marked the beginning of filming. In addition, other exterior images have been seen that reveal the Gotham style that we will see.

The Batman (non-definitive title) will star Robert Pattinson (aka "the most attractive man in the world") as Batman / Bruce Wayne, Colin Farrell will be The Penguin, John Turturro will play Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis will play Alfred, Zoe Kravitz will get into the shoes of Catwoman, Paul Dano will be Enigma and Jeffrey Wright the new Commissioner Gordon.

As reported by The Wrap, Reeves has described his film as a "determining" and "very personal" story about the Dark Knight, rather than a story of origins in the line of Frank Miller's beloved "Year One" series. According to some insiders with knowledge of the project, the Reeves movie will explore Bruce Wayne's second year as the Dark Knight.

The Batman will premiere on June 25, 2021.