Director Matt Reeves revolutionized the Internet with his recent publication a few minutes ago that leaves us the first official look at the Bat-suit that Robert Pattinson will wear in "The Batman." It is a camera test with close-ups that, although very dark, but that allow us to see some elements.

The music that plays is the composition of Michael Giacchino and the shot is taken by Greig Frasr, both as we know they are part of the film team.