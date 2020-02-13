 Matt Reeves shares the first look at The Batman's Bat-suit

Share it:

Director Matt Reeves revolutionized the Internet with his recent publication a few minutes ago that leaves us First official look at the Bat-suit what actor Robert Pattinson will wear in "The Batman". It is a camera test with close-ups that, although with a lot of darkness, allow us to see some elements of the costume that Gotham's hero will wear.

We are facing a suit that reminds some of Daredevil (as you come to comment on Twitter) but also bears great resemblance to the design of the game saga suit Batman: Arkham.

The music that sounds in the video is composed by Michael Giacchino and the shot is taken by Greig Frasr, both as we know they are part of the film team, with a premiere set for June 25, 2021.