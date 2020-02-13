General News

 Matt Reeves shares the first look at The Batman's Bat-suit

February 13, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Image of the Bat-suit in a camera test of The Batman

Director Matt Reeves revolutionized the Internet with his recent publication a few minutes ago that leaves us First official look at the Bat-suit what actor Robert Pattinson will wear in "The Batman". It is a camera test with close-ups that, although with a lot of darkness, allow us to see some elements of the costume that Gotham's hero will wear.

We are facing a suit that reminds some of Daredevil (as you come to comment on Twitter) but also bears great resemblance to the design of the game saga suit Batman: Arkham.

The music that sounds in the video is composed by Michael Giacchino and the shot is taken by Greig Frasr, both as we know they are part of the film team, with a premiere set for June 25, 2021.

Image of the Bat-suit in a camera test of The Batman

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.