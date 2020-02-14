Matt Reeves reveals Robert Pattinson's first look as Batman

Share it:

Matt Reeves, director of "The Batman," shocked his followers by sharing Robert Pattinson's first glimpse into Batman's suit and provoked great emotion.

Although, the video of less than one minute was recorded in the dark before a dim red light, it allows us to appreciate some interesting details of what the new suit of the bat man will be like and closes with a gold clasp when showing part of the face of the actor.

It should be remembered that this is the first time that Pattinson has been seen in the skin of Batman, since during the recordings that have been carried out of the film the actor has been completely covered so that the great surprise is not lost by leaks

So far it is known that the cast of the film is made up of Robert Pattinson as "Batman", Colin Farrell for the "Penguin", Zoe Kravitz of "Gatúbela", Andy Serkis as "Alfred" and John Tuturro as "Carmine Falcone".

The movie has its premiere date in June 2021, it is expected that more details about the production will be released very soon, such as the specific date of the premiere and the other celebrities who will have a role in it.