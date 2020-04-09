 Matt Reeves on corruption and psychology in The Batman

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Director Matt Reeves continues to offer film details "The Batman" in another interview, adding to his recent statements about the focus of the film, and that they returned to point to the idea that the film will focus on a current or present time. Again, his statements are somewhat abstract, and even somewhat difficult to understand, but may serve to better understand his approach to the film.

This time, his remarks come from a second part of the interview published by Nerdist the other day, plus new statements from the New York Times.

Talking about how he tries to imbue his own touch with all the movies he makes, and so for example, the films he made about the Planet of the Apes were very personal to him, they ask him if that's possible in a Batman-style blockbuster, where you have to satisfy the interests of many parties. He is confident that he can.

Of course these things have to be exploited so that these companies make money. You never know if the people in charge of those intellectual properties are going to be open to your vision. But if they weren't, Batman wouldn't have done it. I was like, look, there have been some great Batman movies and I don't want to just make a Batman movie. I want to do something that has some emotional bets. My ambition is to make it incredibly personal using the metaphors of that world. It feels like this strange throwback to the '70s movies, like ‘Klute’ or ‘Chinatown’. I am not saying that we are achieving something like this. They are masterpieces. But that is ambition.

Along the same lines, he explains that when he made his movie proposal for Batman to Warner Bros. he did it with the same approach as any other of his movies or projects, with a very human touch.

I'm going to make a proposal for the version of Batman that I would do, which will have a humanistic bent. And who knows if they will have any interest? If they don't have it, then I won't. And that will be fine. I was very lucky that they said yes.

He also comments that he sees this inclination towards humanism as a necessity of their projects:

It is not even as if it were an approach that I assume, it is more as if it were in plan, ‘Wouldn't that be great?’. It is something like the only thing that allows me to understand how to do it. I can only understand where the camera is going and how to talk about the story, how to write the story, how to talk to the actors, if I emotionally understand what I have to do. Otherwise, you would be lost. Some people are amazing choreographers and they know how to create an amazing visual dance, or all those kinds of things. And I love that kind of thing. But in the end, I have to understand it emotionally.

As for how those creative leanings will impact "The Batman"Reeves shared what he's most looking forward to exploring when it came to billionaire Bruce Wayne.

I wanted to make not a history of origin, but a story that still recognized its origins, in which it formed what it is. Like this guy, he's struggling a lot, and that's how he's trying to get through that fight. But that doesn't mean I fully understand it, you know. It's that whole idea of ​​self-shading and what drives you, and how much of that you can incorporate, and how much of what you're doing, you're not aware of. There is something there it feels very psychological, very emotional, and it felt like there was a way to explore that along with the corruption in this place Gotham. That feels very current. I think it always is. There's hardly a time when you can't make a story about corruption. But today, it still seems incredibly resonant and maybe, from my perspective, maybe more than it used to be.

As usually happens in Batman movies, the psychological aspect plays an important role, together with the element that contributes a corrupt Gotham.

Via information | NY Times | Nerdist