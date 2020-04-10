Matt Reeves explains how he will treat his origins

Share it:

The time is now quite slow and it is almost difficult to remember when the cinemas were open and we reported day after day of premieres and filming in progress. One of the most prominent, now standing like everyone else, was 'The Batman', by Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson to the head. The new movie of the great DC hero had us all excited, glued to the screen looking for clues and news, as much as the project had more than a year to premiere.

Matt Reeves has spoken to Nerdist to explain where does your story come from and the truth is that it is quite confusing Is it a story of origins or not?

I felt like, well, what I'd love to do is a version of Batman when the character isn't fully formed yet. I want to see what would become of that man with the current context but anchored in his dark ways of the past. At the end of the day, this guy has to deal with the traumas of his past. What I want to do is not a tale of origins, but one in which it is known that it is these origins that have shaped what is now.

It seems complex, but we understand that the film will address the beginnings of Batman, but as a background to the present, in which he already acts as such. 'The Batman' had planned its premiere for the June 25, 2021 and while it is likely to be delayed, it still maintains it.