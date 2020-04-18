 Matt Reeves excited by the challenge of The Batman

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Director Matt Reeves speaks in new interview about the film "The Batman". Without going into great details once again, since to a large extent we talked about the same type of statements from days ago – along the lines of making a different Batman movie, according to his personal approach -, on this occasion we can comment on a couple of ideas you release more about your vision. Nothing extraordinary, but it does show again that he has a very clear vision of what you want to show in the film.

When asked about the state of the film, he again comments that they have only shot a quarter of a film as we already knew, and they are currently unemployed, but he has again influenced the human component of the film from the other interview, and that precisely he believes that the key to getting a genre movie, you have to use a metaphor to develop that humanity.

The short answer is that it went very well. We have an amazing cast and crew that I love working with. I'm working with the cinematographer that I shot with ‘Let Me In’ [Greig Fraser], who I think has great talent. Bringing that partnership back to life has been incredibly exciting for me, and many people I've worked with in other films have also returned. We are all like a family making this movie, and it was going really well. We have shot a quarter of the film so far; we have three quarters left. And when the time is right and it is safe to do so, we will return to it. It was a very exciting period to explore. Robert is a fantastic actor, and we have so many great actors in it. It has been very, very exciting to take this trip with them, and to feel that we are trying to do something different. It's what we were doing when Nathaniel told us what he would do ‘Tales from the Loop’. It's about trying to figure out how to catch the surface of something's genre, be it science fiction or a comic book character, and use it as a metaphor to get to something that is human. That, for me, is the secret to trying to do a gender thing. The point of great genre things is that underneath them there is a metaphor for some human struggle or experience, or the mystery of existence.

The other thing they have asked him is if, in current times, is harder to make a movie about a billionaire superheroOr, precisely because it is a comic book movie, they have a great vehicle with which to investigate these types of ideas. Curiously here it goes off the beaten track and The idea that the film is “made in today's context” again emphasizes it., which again points in the line that the film is set in a current time, something that many did not finish seeing clearly with the director's previous statements.

For me, that is the joy of working with him. You use those surface elements, and you explore them in a way that, I feel, haven't been explored yet. Nolan had a brilliant vision of them, and so did Burton. Everyone has a particular opinion. For me, I knew it would go down in the history of some great movies. And I didn't want to just do a Batman movie; I wanted to make a Batman movie in which I was allowed to explore the things that matter to me. I was very lucky that they were very excited about that approach. All those aspects of which you speak, all fit in a context. The movie we are making, which is now on hiatus, is absolutely made in today's context. He doesn't ignore any of it. I think it gets incredibly exciting. It's like any great story that you can keep reviewing through the context of the times, and also through the context of human experience, and find new ways to get to the character that illuminates something that is meaningful to you, and hopefully meaningful to you. an audience.

All this is framed in what he also comments in this interview, which is everything he can do with Batman which is challenging, and precisely that's what excites you.

Some statements from the director are always appreciated, and it excites the emotion he has for the work, but in all these interviews we end up with very general words that little really tell us about what we will end up seeing in the film.

Via information | The Daily Beast