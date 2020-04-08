 Matt Reeves advances that The Batman will be located in the current world

Share it:

Director Matt Reeves has given a promotional interview for his new science fiction series Tales from the Loopbut his excitement over his work with the film "The Batman" has made me finish talking about some of the previous Batman movies that we have had throughout these 80 years of history of the DC Comics character. In this process, he has left new clues of what he wants to offer in his film, and what not, after having seen the previous cinematographic proposals.

Reeves has a lot of insights into the history of the Batman movies, which is why he has a keen interest in making sure his movie Live up to the impressive legacy than it came before.

I thought: ‘Well, there have been some great Batman movies’I don't want to be part of a long line of Batman movies where this is just one more. I feel like they have been really distinctive. The best ones have been incredible. What Nolan did was incredible. What Tim Burton did was truly unique.

Among her favorites are two. One is Batman Returns, the second by director Tim Burton, and Reeves highlights above all how fascinating the villains were.

I love Batman Returns. Michelle Pfeiffer was incredible. I love it, I love it a lot. She is so amazing and she is so amazing in the movie. I think it is a very beautiful film. I love the Penguin thing when he goes down the sewers like the baby. It's like, wow. This is the best thing about Tim Burton, who has that connection to how fantastic he feels very, very personal.

The other would be "The Dark Knight", the second in director Chris Nolan's Batman trilogy, where he admits that Joker fascinated him.

'The dark knight' It's so amazing and I think Heath Ledger's performance and his conception of the Joker in that movie is indelible. And the battle he fought, you know, with Batman / Bruce is incredible. But what takes away the most is that conception, specifically, I think of the Joker. That movie is a lot about how it is a horrible thing to look at the abyss, that idea of ​​that level of nihilism. The idea that there was nothing you could do because even in destroying him, you were fulfilling his goals. It was just a terrifying notion that speaks of an aspect of human nature that was truly profound.

Finally, moving on to his objective or vision of the character, he speaks in general terms, but some interesting ideas seem to be intuited:

I just felt like what I'd like to do is grab a version of this Batman character that not fully formed yet. Where there is still something to do in this context with who would this guy be in today's world, and give them basic knowledge about all these broken paths. Because in the end, this guy is doing all of this to deal with the trauma of your past.

The interpretation that we can give is that, as we know, we are going to see a Batman who still has a lot to learn, who, as is characteristic of Batman, will be weighed down by the traumas of his past, and once again points out in the line that The film will be set in the present tense, so questions remain as to whether this will end up somehow fitting in with its current DC movie universe (Flashpoint?).