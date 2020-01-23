Matt Damon And James Mangold The Force

Share it:

We have seen them recently working together in 'Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari)', Matt Damon in front of the cameras and James Mangold behind; and soon we will see the duo again Damon-Mangold, They already have a new project together. Both will meet in a police drama entitled 'The Force', the adaptation of Don Winslow's book.

The not yet arrived Oscar, where 'Le Mans 66' has four nominations, for Best Picture included, and James Mangold is already thinking about his next story. Moreover, the director of two X-Men films ('The Wolverine' and his sequel 'Logan') already has two confirmed productions for this 2020, a biopic about Bob dylan that will have Timothée Chalamet as the protagonist, and an action tape where he will again have Matt Damon for his starring role, as Cinemablend has reported.

This movie with Damon will be an adaptation of the detective novel 'The Force '. The actor will get back into the skin of a police, although this time, according to the novel of Winslow, is a detective of the New York police force who often skips the limits of the legality With a lot of frequency. His name is Denny Malone, and life will get complicated when you get caught in a corruption scandaln and be harassed by bands of drug traffickers and other cops who want to put him behind bars.

A few years ago, Fox bought the rights of best seller from Don Winslow and commissioned the story from the screenwriter David Mamet. He had not heard anything about the project so far, with a FOX that belongs to Disney and has decided to be the co-writer of 'Logan ', Scott Frank, in charge of writing this booklet for Mangold Ridley Scott will be responsible for producing 'The Force' along with Kevin Walsh ('Manchester by the Sea'). The rest of the cast and the release date are unknown, but we will be attentive.