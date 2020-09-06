Matrix, why is everyone wearing sunglasses? Let’s find out together

Share it:

With Matrix the Wachowski brothers have created a one-of-a-kind product, whose popularity does not seem to end even with the passing of the years. There are still many questions that revolve around this sensational trilogy such as, for example, the reasons that push some of its performers to wear sunglasses.

There is no certain reason that can explain why people like Neo or Agent Smith decide to do so. A pair of Ray-Bans certainly doesn’t make a difference in terms of manipulation or displacement, nor does it help either side achieve their goals. But like almost everything in The Matrix, the use of sunglasses by Wachowski it can have several thematic functions.

Visually, sunglasses help distinguish between who is “awake” and who is still part of the simulation. When Neo and Morpheus first meet, the latter wears sunglasses, but the character of Keanu Reeves no. There is clearly some veiled irony in this scene, because while Neo’s eyes are exposed, he is still very blind to the truth, while Morpheus who is covering his eyes can see through the deception. This metaphor is clearer when Morpheus offers Neo the red and blue pills, and the two choices are reflected in the lenses of his glasses.

On another level, human characters wearing sunglasses further separate the real world from the digital world of the Matrix. Within the simulation, Neo, Trinity and Morpheus look good in their dark suits and leather vests, armed to the teeth with guns, swords, and motorcycles. In the real world, the people of Zion are much humbler: wears simple clothes and is generally unable to defend himself. Fashionable glasses are the least of their worries. The glasses instead serve a different purpose for the Matrix villains, helping to dehumanize them further, and amplifying their machine mindset.

Beyond any possible theory, the glasses certainly give an incredible and very recognizable style to the characters of the film. They are one of those accessories that, like long leather coats, it is impossible not to associate with the trilogy. The same goes for the figure of Keanu Reeves, but few know that originally the part of Neo in the Matrix was proposed to Brad Pitt. However, the actor decided to reject it. The rest is now history.