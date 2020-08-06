Matrix, Lilly Wachowski reveals: "In the original plans it was a film about transgender people"

Share it:

Lana and Lilly Wachowski created the Matrix trilogy long before coming out and announcing their path of sexual transition, but the possibility that the films already presented different themes related to the topic at the time has been the subject of many discussions among lovers of the saga for several years now.

"I am happy that the original intention emerged. But at the time the world was not yet ready, the companies were not" Lilly Wachowski explained in a new video released by Netflix Film Club, during which she discussed thetrans allegory by Matrix. "When you make a film, it is a public art form. I think every existing art form enters the public debate. I like the fact that there is an evolutionary process, which as human beings makes us interact with art in non-linear way, and that always makes us talk about things in new ways and with a different light. "

"I love how significant they are to transsexual people who come to tell me: 'These films saved my life'" added the director. "Because when you talk about transformation, particularly in the world of science fiction where it's all imagination, it's like making something that seems impossible possible. I think films talk to them for this very reason, and I'm grateful to be able to help them on their journey."

As Lilly explains: "I don't know how much my transsexuality was in my mind while we were writing Matrix. But the story was born from this desire. Trans people like me and Lana lived constantly in an imaginary world, for this reason I have always loved science fiction, fantasy and D&D. It was a matter of creating worlds. And this freed us as directors, because at the time we could imagine things that were not seen on the big screen. "

Matrix 4, whose filming is taking place in this period in Berlin, is written and directed only by his sister Lana, with Lilly who should not even be among the producers. To learn more, we refer you to the video of Keanu Reeves on the set of Matrix 4.