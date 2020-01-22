Matrix 4 will not have Agent Smith

Share it:

The actor Hugo Weaving has been able to confirm that he will not play his role as a villain in the Matrix franchise, where we met him as the ubiquitous Agent Smith in the original trilogy. This character will not be in the new Matrix 4.

In a talk with Time Out the actor said he had to tell director Lana Wachowski that "go ahead"Without him due to agenda problems related to the actor's participation in The Visit, where he has a leading role.

"It's unfortunate but I actually received this offer and then I got the Matrix offer, so I knew it was going to happen but they didn't give me dates. I thought I could do both and it took eight weeks to square the dates. I accepted a role in The Visit while I waited. He was in contact with Lana Wachowski, but in the end he decided that the dates would not add up".

If we know that protagonists of the original trilogy such as Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be in this sequel along with other stars such as Jonathan Groff, whom you will have seen in Mindhunter in the role of Holden Ford.

Matrix 4 will premiere on May 21, 2021 and that same day Reeves will compete against himself being the same day that John Wick 4 will hit theaters, so we like to think that it will be Keanu Reeves Day if none of the Two projects end up changing dates.

We completely asaplandore any plot detail related to this sequel, but we do know that it was one of the most unexpected announcements of recent years when considering that the saga was more than closed. The good news is that a large part of the original team is behind and we can expect this franchise that is already cultured and that has set many precedents in modern science fiction cinema to be respected.