Matrix 4 will bring back a character from the original trilogy that nobody expects

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The expected Matrix 4 has already launched its preparations. Every day there are more familiar faces that add to the new delivery of Lana Wachowski, although some of them already worked in the original trilogy.

<img alt = "The Matrix Trilogy Probably the most famous instance of a hero discovering the truth about their faux reality and then rising up as a near-unstoppable force, committed to toppling the entire system, was Keanu Reeves' Tom Anderson (hacker name: Neo) and his ascension to " class = "image screenshot" data-src = "https://sm.asapland.com/asapland_en/screenshot/b/bthe-matri/bthe-matrix-trilogybbrbrprobably-the-most-famous-instance-of_nteg.jpg" data -srcset = "https://sm.asapland.com/t/asapland_en/screenshot/b/bthe-matri/bthe-matrix-trilogybbrbrprobably-the-most-famous-instance-of_nteg.960.jpg, https: // sm.asapland.com/t/asapland_en/screenshot/b/bthe-matri/bthe-matrix-trilogybbrbrprobably-the-most-famous-instance-of_nteg.1920.jpg 2x "one =" "src =" data: image / svg + xml,% 3Csvg xmlns = 'http: //www.w3.org/2000/svg' viewBox = '0 0 16 9'% 3E% 3C / svg% 3E "the =" "/>

As reported by Allo Cine, actor Lambert Wilson, who played Merovingian o The French in Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, return to the fourth installment of the franchise.

Wilson's character is presented as one of the oldest Matrix programs That traffic with information. His "mafia" smuggled with programs inside and outside the system. His return anticipates that we could see action scenes like those offered by Matrix Reloaded.

Keanu Reeves Y Carrie-Ann Moss They will also play Neo and Trinity again in this continuation of the story. In addition, we will see the mythical Morpheus in a younger version of the same interpreted by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II along with other faces known as Jessica Henick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Eréndira Ibarra, Max Riemelt, and Toby Onwumere.

Matrix 4 He has already trained two of his main stars, Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Morpheus). Lana Wachowski's new work promises to bring us back all the action that characterizes this saga of movies.