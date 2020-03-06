'Matrix 4': will Agent Smith be there?

Share it:

The new installment of 'Matrix', for now known as 'Matrix 4', continues with its filming and every day that passes (see, maybe not every day, but every week) we get images thanks to which we are getting an idea of ​​what we can find when 'Matrix 4'premieres on May 2021. Although Lana Wachowski is keeping everything so secret that it is being quite complicated to discover what is happening in the movie.

If something characterized the Matrix saga was its complex and convoluted plot, and this fourth installment is surely no less. We have already seen Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Ann Moss as Trinity, but the one we have not seen for now is Hugo Weaving, the mythical Agent Smith. It should be added that Weaving has already commented that he did not join the filming since it matched his play 'The Visit' at the National Theater in London. But that may not prevent us from seeing Agent Smith in the new installment, perhaps played by another actor. And the new images that come to us from filming could make us understand something similar …

In these images, which a tweeter has recorded in San Francisco, we see the 'cloning technique' used by Agent Smith, and how dozens of people who look the same are thrown on two cars trying to flee. We still don't know what happens in the scene, but seeing the images, We can only think of the original 'Matrix' trilogy and dozens of agents going to fight Neo.