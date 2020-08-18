Matrix 4, the surprising update by Keanu Reeves: "No impact on filming"

Share it:

Interviewed by the Associated Press to promote the release of Bill & Ted Face the Music, Keanu Reeves provided important updates on the filming of Matrix 4, which apparently they are continuing at full speed despite the long stop and the new safety measures.

"It's great, it's an honor to be able to work. Now I'm in Berlin, as you can hear from the sirens. There is a lot of attention, there are really thoughtful and effective security protocols in place. The pace of the shoot was not really affected or interrupted. " stated the actor.

Reeves then spoke of thepositive mood hovering over the set despite recent events: "I think everyone loves the project. When a situation arises, the people who work in show business are the best. We're tough, we know how to get things done. We're inventive, and we're very good at improvising. It's a spirit. that combines, all it takes is props and a couple of things and we can put on a show. This spirit is definitely alive and well in the Matrix. "

Initially scheduled for May 2021, slot now occupied by the expected one Godzilla vs Kong, the film was postponed to April 1, 2022. For other insights, we leave you to a recent theory on the fate of Neo and Trinity.