‘Matrix 4’ sign Priyanka Chopra

It seems that 2020 has started great for Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Although we recently saw the actress in the new video of the Jonas Brothers, this one has pending release the new of Robert Rodriguez, 'We Can Be Heroes', which now adds an interesting new project, since Variety reports that Chopra is in final talks to join the cast of 'Matrix 4', still without title.

This could be a boost for the actress's career, which we have not seen in any film since the Netflix comedy, 'Isn't it romantic?' If confirmed, Chopra would join Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss in this expected sequel, in which both will repeat their roles from the original trilogy. Together with them, they will also be Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ('Black Mirror') and Neil Patrick Harris ('How I Met Your Mother').

At the moment, the details about the role that Priyanka could have are kept secret, but we do not believe that it takes a long time to confirm his signing, especially since the filming of 'Matrix 4' begins next February to northern California, in the city of San Francisco. The movie will be directed by Lana Wachowski, who has also co-written the script with Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell. The rest of the confirmed cast of the sequel is made up of Eréndira Ibarra, Jonathan Groff ('Mindhunter), Jessica Henick (' Iron First ') and the actors of 'Sense 8' Max Riemelt and Toby Onwumere.

Ok, there is still a lot to see in action. Luckily, we can always remember some of the 'momentazos' that starred in the videos of the Jonas Brothers, 'What A Man Gotta Do' and 'Sucker'. The latter was precisely the one that marked his return after many separate years.