Matrix 4: Neo and Trinity would be the new Agents Smith, according to one theory

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As the hype for the fourth chapter of The Matrix grows, so does the number of more or less plausible theories about the plot. After the hypothesis that Neo and Trinity are time travelers, there are those who imagine them like the new Smiths.

Screen Rant points out that in the final fight of Revolutions Neo transforms to all intents and purposes in a duplicate of Agent Smith, in order to undermine his identity from the inside. By doing so, the dangerous computer virus, which has also become a thorn in the side of machines, is completely eliminated from the system. We then see the character played by Keanu Reeves sacrifice himself for the common good, but of course we know he will return in the next film, so the machines may have resurrected him somehow with the purpose of create a new Agent to serve them.

Moreover, he has already given ample proof of being able to interact with the world of the Matrix and to be able to take the form of Smith. As for Trinity, the question is even more nebulous, given that we absolutely do not know what the authors will invent to bring her back to life after the tragic events of the third film. It just might be returned to the world of the Matrix as a virtual copy of herself, in order to join Neo as Agent?

The beauty of the theory is that the two protagonists they may be oblivious their role within the matrix, and operate without their knowledge. This would bring back some of the charm of the timeless first film, in which Neo gradually discovers the shocking truth of the world around him. This would also allow you to get one storyline set completely within the Matrix, leaving aside the real world and the military sequences seen in the third chapter.

What do you think? Would you like to see such a plot? Tell us in the comments! Meanwhile, Lili Wachowski has revealed that in the original plans the Matrix was an allegory on transgender and even Netflix has returned to the issue.