Matrix 4, Laurence Fishburne reveals why he won't be back: "I hope the film is successful"

During a recent promotional interview with New York Magazine Laurence Fishburne, interpreter of Morpheus, revealed why he won't be returning alongside Keanu Reeves in the highly anticipated fourth chapter of the saga of Matrix.

Apparently, the actor was not invited by Warner Bros. to take part in the new production, but on his part there is no hard feelings: with great elegance, Fishburne wished the film and its creative team good luck.

"I was not invited. Maybe I'll take the opportunity to write another play. But I wish them well. I hope the movie is great"said Fishburne, who has also got to talk about his part in the original film Matrix, a benchmark in sci-fi, and its first two sequels, Matrix Reloaded is Matrix Revolutions: "It's probably the role I'll be best remembered for, which is great; but that's not the only thing I'll be remembered for, which is even better. The nice thing about a role like Morpheus is that he's a little bit Darth Vader and a little bit Obi-Wan, a little bit Bruce Lee and a little bit Muhammad Ali. It is the One, the Christ, the Buddha, the Divinity, the fully realized being through the digital age".

Another character who will not return is the antagonist Agent Smith, played in the original trilogy by Hugo Weaving. Unlike Fishburne, Weaving was contacted by the production but decided to decline the offer due to a scheduling conflict. "It's a shame, but I had this offer for a movie and offer for the Matrix so I knew they were going to do a fourth chapter but they didn't give me any reference date"Weaving explained earlier this year."I thought I could do both, and have been in contact with director Lana Wachowski, but in the end I realized that the dates wouldn't match and they moved on without me."

