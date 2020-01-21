Entertainment

         ‘Matrix 4’: Hugo Weaving will not repeat as Agent Smith due to agenda problems

January 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
I would lie vilely if I said that 'Matrix 4' is not one of the projects that I am most eager to see materialized from the whole list of budding feature films that I have monitored. The return of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss to their roles as Neo and Trinity by Lana Wachowski, coupled with the fact that we are talking about one of my favorite sagas, of course, invites you to salivate.

But, unfortunately, not everything is, nor will be, music to my ears, because today it has transpired that the unmistakable Hugo Weaving will not return to the skin of the infamous Agent Smith in the late sequel to the franchise. A news that is inevitable to be disappointed, and that we have met thanks to an interview with the Time Out media.


Goodbye to the great villain

It seems that, although the villain seemed dead and buried at the end of 'Revolutions', Lana Wachowski intended to bring him back somehow, relying on the Australian interpreter for it. Unfortunately, agenda issues and a role in the play 'The Visit' – which will premiere on January 31, have kept Weaving away from production. He explained it himself:

"It's unfortunate, but I had this offer [for 'The Visit'] and then the 'Matrix' offer arrived, so I knew it was happening, but I didn't have the dates. I thought I could do both and it took eight weeks to square what dates might work, I waited to accept [the role in 'The Visit'] I was in contact with Lana Wachowski but, in the end, she decided that the dates would not work, we organized the dates and then changed her mind. without me".

'Matrix 4' will hit theaters around the world on May 21, 2021, will include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Jada Pinkett Smith, and will have a script written by Aleksander Hemon, David Mitchell Y Lana Wachowski, the latter also occupying the position of director.

